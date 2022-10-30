Not Available

Agent Vinod

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Illuminati Films Pvt Ltd

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhua, RAW Agent Vinod (Saif Ali Khan) is rescued by colleague Rajan (Ravi Kishan) from a rogue Pakistani army officer (Shahbaz Khan). In Russia/Uzbekistan, an ex-KGB Officer is tortured and murdered. In Cape Town, a group of international business tycoons discusses a rumor that the dead KGB officer possessed a nuclear suitcase bomb. In Moscow, Rajan is exposed and shot dead while trying to send a Code Red message to India. In India, the head of RAW sees the incomplete message containing just number 242. Agent Vinod undertakes a globe-trotting secret mission to discover the reason why his colleague, Rajan, was murdered. A series of twists and turns take Vinod across the globe to Morocco and Latvia, Karachi to Delhi and finally London where he discovers the actual conspiracy.

Cast

