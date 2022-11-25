Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - S1E4 - Eye Spy

Not Available

In Stockholm, Sweden, a group of identically dressed masked men, each handcuffed to a briefcase, are attacked in a subway. They are all killed, with one also having his hand cut off, and his briefcase taken. The attacker opens the briefcase and removes the box of diamonds it contains. Investigating the attack, Agent Phil Coulson discovers that the briefcases were randomly assigned, so no one knew which contained the diamonds, and that the attacker carried it out with her eyes closed. Civilian recruit and S.H.I.E.L.D. trainee Skye believes that extrasensory perception may be involved, but Coulson and Agent Melinda May doubt that such abilities exist. Using social media, the team discovers that the thief, who has been behind several other similar crimes, is former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Akela Amador. Coulson had trained Amador, and until now had believed her dead after she led a failed attack on one of Mr. Vanchat's gulags.