Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - S1E6 - FZZT

In Pennsylvania, a Boy Scout leader is killed in an apparent freak lightning incident after investigating a mysterious humming sound. His body is found floating above the ground, warranting the intervention of Agent Phil Coulson and his team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. Agents Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons are unable to determine the cause of death. Satellites pick up another lightning event not far from the first, and Coulson, with Agents Melinda May and Grant Ward, arrives at the source to find a second body, floating like the first. Civilian hacker and S.H.I.E.L.D. trainee Skye discovers that the two victims were both volunteer firefighters from the same station who responded to the Battle of New York.