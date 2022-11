Not Available

With strong suspicions that her husband is cheating on her, successful businesswoman Janvi (Udita Goswami) begins an affair with her co-worker Aryan (Tusshar Kapoor). But when Janvi decides that she's done fooling around, she learns her new lover has other ideas. Because Aryan doesn't want the relationship to end, he's willing to completely destroy the lives of Janvi and her husband to have his way.