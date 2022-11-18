AGI - AR-15 Armorer's Course

Not Available

Bob Dunlap completely understands the design, function, and repair of Eugene Stoners masterpiece, the AR-15 rifle. This extremely successful design, whether you love it or hate it, has been the U.S. militarys first line battle rifle longer than any other in our history, over 40 years as of this writing. It is the second most prevalent rifle design in the world today, behind only the AK-47 and its derivatives. If you want the quick course on how to get this rifle apart, back together, and operating as intended, then this course is for you (if you want the "long course," look into our basic 108 hour Professional Gunsmith course).