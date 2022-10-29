Not Available

"Agi Bagi" tells about the adventures of the residents of the planet that has two sides: Agi and Bagi and about the mutual relations between the residents of this planet, the tribes of Agingas and Bagingas. Each episode addresses the topic related to the environment and we show how, with joint forces, to make it possible to live in harmony with nature. By presenting the adventures of characters, in a unique way it conveys important educational elements, which are so important at the stage of child development, and which are often overlooked in cartoons in this target group.