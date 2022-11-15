Not Available

Sevket is a successful attorney, happily married and father of a daughter. Shadows cast on his happy family life as his client Leyla seduces him. He leaves home and lives a terrible life. As Leyla cheats on him, Sevket wants to kill her. He kills her lover and is jailed. His wife dies and his daughter Sevgi falls in the hands of Leyla who runs a brothel. On his release, Sevket finds the trace of Sevgi and Leyla. He kills Leyla and saves his daughter. The court sets him free however, in the end the old man gets back his daughter and happiness.