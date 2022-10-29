Agitprop Train

Not Available

Back in 1917 a bunch of revoultionary artists were given a train to go round spreading the word about the revolution. Poets like Mayakovsky and the film maker Dziga Vertov were on that train. Vertov appears at the end of this clip wearing a funny furry hat ushering a bunch of kids onto the train. Look out for him as he went on to make Man With A Movie Camera. The Agitprop (Department for agitation and propaganda) at the time of the USSR, had spread the ideas of Marxism-Leninism, the propaganda organ used various means to convince the recalcitrant regime, including a train decorated with colors in which many Soviet revolutionary intellectuals circulated (as the poet Mayakovsky or director Dziga Vertov). This train was decorated with a showcase of the regime. This film was made ​​in 1917.