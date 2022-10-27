Not Available

In a small Indian village Mandwa, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan is taught about the path of fire (Agneepath) by his principled father. His life is shattered when the evil drug lord Kancha Cheena hangs his father. Vijay leaves for Mumbai with his pregnant mother, and takes an oath that he will return back to Mandwa and take revenge against Cheena. In Mumbai, Vijay is taken under the wings of the drug lord Rauf Lala. Fifteen years later, his hatred for Kancha takes him back to Mandwa.