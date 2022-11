Not Available

Agnes was diagnosed with dementia in her fifties. Five years have passed and she is still struggling with her new identity, and the loss of who she once was. She decides to pay a visit to Nancy, who eight years ago was also diagnosed with dementia in her fifties. We follow Agnes in her quest for renewal and along the way our notions of what it means to have dementia are challenged and given a fresh perspective. A film about friendship and living with dementia.