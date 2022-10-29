Not Available

Agnetha: ABBA & After

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Agnetha Fältskog’s extraordinary singing career began when she was only 15 years old. But in just two years she was knocking The Beatles off the top of the Swedish pop charts writing her own material. This new documentary features exclusive access to Agnetha in the studio and with her colleagues of both recent years and from ABBA, assessing and celebrating her journey as Sweden's 'girl with the golden hair'. This intimate and revealing programme features interviews with Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Gary Barlow, Tony Blackburn, record producer Peter Nordahl, Jörgen Elofsson and Sir Tim Rice

Cast

Björn UlvaeusHimself
Benny AnderssonHimself
Tim RiceHimself
Gary Barlow
Agnetha FältskogHerself

View Full Cast >

Images