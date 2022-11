Not Available

Suresh's (Sanjeev Kumar) wife dies due to some illness leaving behind her mother (Durga Khote) and two children, Chunnu and Munni. Time passed kids grow older. Durga Khote wants Suresh to get married again but Suresh hesitates. Khote's Brother wants his daughter (Bindu) to marry Suresh as he has lot of wealth. But Suresh does not like her. Meanwhile, Munni and Chuunu's teacher goes on month tour leaving behind temporary teacher Nirmala (Sharda).