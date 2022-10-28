Not Available

Agnieszka

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth" is the life motto of 30-year-old Agnieszka. After serving five years in prison, Agnieszka flees Poland for Germany in an attempt to start over. In Munich she meets the lonely 70-year-old Madame, boss of an escort agency. The woman provides her with a refuge and a job: Agnieszka begins to work as a dominatrix for Madame. She becomes like a daughter to her. All seems well until a much younger boy falls in love with Agnieszka. Madame will not stand any competition."

Cast

Karolina GorczycaAgnieszka Radomska
Hildegard SchmahlMadame
Elisa SchlottLaura
Jörg WitteJacek
Thomas DarchingerHerr Wollenbeck
Ole EisfeldVincent Kern

View Full Cast >

Images