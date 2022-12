Not Available

The respectable college teacher Rajan (Nazir) marries Sindhu (Sheela), the orphaned inmate of a home for destitutes. The feudal conservative hypocrisies of the hero’s family are graphically criticised: Rajan’s cousin Chandran admits he once had sex with Sindhu, and Rajan’s snooty brother, the doctor Jayadev, fathered Sindhu’s daughter Bindu. Sindhu further confesses on her wedding night that she suffers from venereal disease.