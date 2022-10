Not Available

Agraja is an Kannada film directed by Srinandan starring Darshan and Jaggesh.Kamna Jethmalani, Sanjjanaa, Arundathi and Hardika Shetty play the heroines, while Sadashiva Brahmavar, Rangayana Raghu, Biradar and Achyuth Kumar play supporting roles. Agraja is based on the subject of a National Film Award winning Telugu film.