Agreeable damage

Lenny (60) is a sick, lonely man who has a terminal medical condition. Amanda (25) and Francis (28) are a young, free and beautiful couple. When, by coincidence, they all meet at a laundry shop, Lenny is intrigued by the happiness they show to have and decides to follow them to discover where they live. The next day, unable to control his bitterness, he dares to kidnap the young couple and forcefully show them how much he is suffering his final days. However, his hopes to educate them go wrong, and in the end, they will all have to face a very unpleasant episode.