Not Available

Another short film born in the same way as "Preda". This time I was in the company of Marco Ristori, of Splatter Movie Productions, and we were around Rome doing nothing ... But I had the camera, and what better excuse to shoot a short ... So here we started to think about something, a simple story, of love for nature. A strong ecological feeling brought us to aconcepire this film. And so Ristori, who had the need in the car, various anatomical pieces made by him (plus plastic bottles collected in garbage cans), he found himself acting for me, in what is a real co-production, between Gore production and Splatter Movie. I like the short, simple and nice, underlined by a cheerful music that I find very apt. And, sincerely, Marco has played great in this short film, which has come well beyond my expectations. And who believed it !!!