Biguá, a port worker, awaits a son with his young girlfriend and embarks on the high seas. Javier, at 40 years old, has a wife he loves, works, enjoys a good time; and imagines recurring dreams. Another life, with another being very different, they cross as in a magical and mysterious dream. The film revisits the theme of the double and its question: will there be, somewhere in the world, a double for each one of us? And, if it exists, what would happen if we took their life?