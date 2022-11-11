Agueda Martinez: Our People, Our Country

Not Available

The film documents the remarkable woman, Doña Agueda Martinez from Medanales, New Mexico and her lifestyle that ran in harmony with nature and reliance on tradition and proven values. The film depicts Agueda Martinez's deep-rooted relationship with both the land and her family. Agueda Martinez is shown farming her fields of green chile, gathering herbs, cooking and talking to her grandchildren and weaving at the loom. Doña Agueda says, I love to weave and I never get tired doing this work. I will weave until the day I can no longer move. Until then Me va hallar bailando en el telar" (You will find me dancing on the loom).