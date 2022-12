Not Available

In 1974, a Basque expedition had to withdraw 300 meters from the summit of Everest due to the monsoon. In 1980, another expedition reached the summit to the 'summit of the world.' This film includes images from both expeditions. The first was shot in 35mm by Fernando Larrukert and Angel Lerma, and the second in Super 16mm by Lorente, Martin Zabaleta and other members of the expedition.