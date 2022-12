Not Available

Shot during a residency at Media City Film Festival and the Art Gallery of Windsor, "AGW 2nd Floor South" is part of a trilogy of works that use three distinct filmic procedures. Shot with a wide angle (10mm) lens at a rate of one frame every twenty seconds "AGW 2nd Floor South" compressed an entire day into two minutes. The work confirms, yet again, both Vertov and Kracauer's conviction that film can reveal aspects of the world otherwise inaccessible to human vision.