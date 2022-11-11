Not Available

Two very poor young people who grow up together, Alexis and Anna, live in two hovels with a common courtyard and seriously love each other, thinking indeed of getting married. One day, Alexis, who has a very good voice and a real talent in popular music, sends a demo cassette to a well-known record company, and suddenly everything changes. From one day to the next, he becomes famous, and, naturally, he is confused by his own success, changing tastes and styles. He is attracted by the glamor of a successful singer and neglects his former love. In the end, however, he will return to her, and everything will turn out fine.