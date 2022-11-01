Ah Aah: Anbe Aaruyire

Not Available

Anbe Aaruyire (2005) (Tamil: அன்பே ஆருயிரே, English: Darling) is a Tamil film directed by S.J. Suryah. The film stars himself, Nila, Urvasi, Santhana Bharathy and Santhanam. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman. The movie was met with controversy even before release due to its original name of "B.F.", which according to the director stood for "Best Friend", but is also a common acronym for "Blue Film" in India. A contest was subsequently held in which members of the public were invited to suggest names. The movie was a surprise average hit