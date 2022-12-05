Ah, It Was Only a Dream!

Not Available

A film novella about a young dreamer in which the real world and the dream world are intertwined. After meeting a young lady in a park, but seeing her indifferent to his romantic overtures, the young man gets drunk and falls asleep. In his dreams he relives the meeting with the young women, which ends in his attempting to kiss her and subsequently falling of the bench. The fall is simultaneously the moment of awakening from his alcoholic stupor, which reveals the reality of his situation. The humor of the story stems from a formal reversal of the plot, a point at which a dream is unexpectedly separated from reality.