Not Available

Ah Lok Kafe is a trendy little place in Kuala Lumpur and is a family-run business currently owned by Tan Ah Lok, who happens to be a die-hard Elvis Presley fan. The Kafe is a popular place frequented by Malaysians from all walks of life and even offers a karaoke lounge for punters. Ah Lok however, runs into some financial trouble when his daughter Ai Ling is diagnosed with a rare heart disease. In order to pay for his daughter’s treatment, Ah Lok’s only choice is to sell his cafe to a shady contractor who plans to demolish the building to make way for a condominium project. So, does this spell the end of Ah Lok Kafe?