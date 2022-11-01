Not Available

Ah Long Pte Ltd

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A change of scenery. Just Follow Law succinctly presented images of sterile Singapore in her most grandest splendor. Ah Long Pte Ltd (ALPL) however, is a conscious effort to honestly portray the grounds on which opposing parties with an ironic interdependence between them tread on.The back alleys of downtown KL - the rough and rugged terrain; the cold, fearsome, almost savage-like disposition of its inhabitants - all these are characteristics of the major roles depicted in this film.

Cast

Mark LeeJojo Fang
Richard LowChen Jun
Jack LimHong Qing Long
David BalaMall Security Guard
Fann WongWang Lihua

View Full Cast >

Images