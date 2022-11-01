Not Available

A change of scenery. Just Follow Law succinctly presented images of sterile Singapore in her most grandest splendor. Ah Long Pte Ltd (ALPL) however, is a conscious effort to honestly portray the grounds on which opposing parties with an ironic interdependence between them tread on.The back alleys of downtown KL - the rough and rugged terrain; the cold, fearsome, almost savage-like disposition of its inhabitants - all these are characteristics of the major roles depicted in this film.