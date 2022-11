Not Available

Ah Ming is a film student in the U.S. who returns to his hometown to try to make the first Macao movie. While using narrative to depict Ah Ming's struggles to complete his own film, the director intersperses interviews of various Macao citizens who speak about their needs and feelings about their city. The final collage expresses the diverse voices of a city that faces a turning point in 1999, when it reverts to China.