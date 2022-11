Not Available

After all the property and money of her father, Al-Basha, were nationalized after the revolution of July 23, 1952, Faten, the daughter of Al-Basha, travels to Morocco to find a job that will provide her with a day's livelihood, to get to know Elias, who persuades her to work as a singer in a nightclub, but events change when she meets the Egyptian officer Mahmoud, will you return with him to Egypt?