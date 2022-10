Not Available

Subramanyam (Allari Naresh) is a sincere software engineer with a girl friend (Anitha). On night, he finds himself in bed with a strange girl Sanjana (Ritu Barmecha). She turns out to be the only sister to three gangster brothers (Srihari, Subbbaraju & Samrat). These three brothers try to marry Subramanyam off to Sanjana. The rest of the story is all about how Subramanyam resists the ploys of gangsters before finding his true love.