Mamdouh is a lawyer who lives between his office and his wife Hanan, in the office clients hesitate, including Nawal, who decided to hunt Mamdouh, the interviews begin and after an evening Nawal tells him that he assaulted her, Nawal disappears for a while, then reappears and claims that she is pregnant, and tells him that she needs to be next to him in his house, And go to his house, and Mamdouh claims that Hanan is his cousin.