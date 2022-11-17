اهلا بكم في لبنان

Not Available

After 30 years in the United States, the businessman Zuhair Chmila decides to take his wife Yvonne and his daughter Anna Maria Bella to Lebanon in order to let his daughter meet her home country, and the taxi driver "Farouk" was chosen to be the tourist in Lebanon. But the journey turns into an unexpected adventure where they clash with various areas of the Lebanese cultures, especially when the business competitor of Zuhair in America Sam Rizk decides to cost a man of the Lebanese mafia Alsaaour to get rid of Zuhair with the help of "the Russian penguin" the most famous cruel men in the world, it combines in a beautiful comic scene.