Ahlan wa sahlan

In 2009, Lucas Vernier leaves for Syria accompanied by his camera and the photographs taken by his grandfather when he was a camel corp soldier in the French army. As a diligent young filmmaker, he generously records his journey, reconstitutes his grandfather's route and binds to the descendants of his friends. In 2011, Lucas returns to continue his quest. This year, the country rises and the regime of Bashar al-Assad goes ahead with violent repressions. The film turns around and the pursuit towards a disappeared ancestor will turn into a race towards what is going to disappear.