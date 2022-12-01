Ahlu and His Brothers

Not Available

This film follows the Hani Nationality's deteriorating traditional way of life. As their terrace fields can no longer support them, Alu and many of his fellow villagers must leave home in search of a better livelihood elsewhere. They are trapped into working in a coal mine, and after many months of servitude can do nothing but flee to Kunming to try their luck. But Kunming has little to offer these uneducated and unskilled youth from the countryside. So what is left for them to do?