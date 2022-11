Not Available

Celebrated jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal provides a stunning retrospective (of sorts) of his illustrious and influential career in this pitch-perfect performance at the 2003 Baalbeck Music Festival. Jamal performs a dozen numbers, including "Young and Foolish," "The Devil's in My Den," "I'll Always Be with You," "Topsy Turvy" and "Poinciana," all of which display his prowess. Also includes a featurette, interviews and an extensive discography.