Ahmad Maryam

The film, Ahmad and Maryam depict a forbidden love story between a young Syrian Muslim man, Ahmad and a young Syrian Christian woman, Maryam. A story about the power of love and the price lovers can be prepared to pay to be together. Ahmad, the main character escapes not only the war in his country but also the impossible situation he and Maryam are in through their love for each other since they can't be together in a society where the culture and the people around them don't accept their union. They get married in secret in Damascus shortly before his escape and they carry the secret in their hearts. He flees to Sweden where he will start a new life and prepare everything so that his loved one can come and meet up with him later.