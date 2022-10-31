Ahmed Ahmed: Talk Like an Egyptian

Not Available

From Egypt to Australia to Jordan, South Africa and yes even Angola, Ahmed Ahmed has been traveling the world for the past ten years spreading his word of humor. As one of the members of Vince Vaughn's Wild Wild West and one of the original founders and headliners of the very successful Axis of Evil Comedy tour, Ahmed Ahmed's post 911 humor is without question in your face and hilarious and as real as comedy is suppose to be. Ahmed bridges the gap between east and west and uses his humor to show that Arabs do in-fact have a sense of Humor, Just like us! ("Just Like Us" is also the name of Ahmed's critically acclaimed documentary film chronicling his travels). This special, "Talk Like An Egyption" was filmed during the LOL Comedy Festival.