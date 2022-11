Not Available

A woman who believes she chose an unconventional path in her life is startled to find her children are stepping father beyond society's boundaries in this drama from Taiwanese filmmaker Chiang Hsiu-chiung. Ai-tsao is a widow who is nearly 60 years old; her husband, over twenty years her senior, has been dead for nearly two decades, and Ai-tsao's life has settled into a comfortable routine of looking after her elderly mother and doting on her two adult children.