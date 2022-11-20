Ai qing meng huan hao

Not Available

Lau is a spoiled playboy who’s on fiancée number 8 - and makes sport of getting rid of them. With his entourage (including an amusing Anthony Wong) in tow, he boards the cruise ship Fascination with the intent of ridding himself of his latest set-up. However, he didn’t count on falling for heiress Sandy (Ishida Hikari) who is - no surprise here - the only girl who can withstand his “money buys all” attitude. Things aren’t that simple - she’s losing her fortune and won’t let money buy her. Lau must prove that he can be a normal guy so he follows her ashore with a backpack and $10 in his pocket.