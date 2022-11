Not Available

Hong Kong photo-journalist Lau and Vietnamese translator Yuen Hung become friends when Lau is arrested for a traffic accident. Yuen wants Lau to find out the whereabouts of her brother. Lau is later thrown into prison again due to being mistakenly as a demonstrator and sentenced to three years of hard labor. With help of Yuen, Lau and Yuen's brother escape to China but Yuen's brother is killed on the way. Lau flees to freedom. Yuen cannot go to China and Lau has to let her go...