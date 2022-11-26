Not Available

Aian gâru: Final Wars

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In 20XX, Japan is full of Cyborgs. Human developed Artificial Intelligence JUDA to protect the Earth. However, JUDA started to attack humans since humans were planning a nuclear war and they are the real enemy of Earth. The fight between Human and Cyborgs flattened Japan. A military company started developing a secret weapon. Before its completion, the weapon was stolen. If the weapon is completed, there would be a final war. Vigilante “Resistance” sensed the danger and stood up. Meanwhile, people were turned into a Murder Weapon after their death. Those cyborgs include Chris had lost their memories. One day Chris has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl Sara. However the mysterious girl Sara was the final weapon SARA.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images