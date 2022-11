Not Available

Acclaimed directors Mira Nair, Santosh Sivan, Vishal Bhardwaj and Farhan Akhtar examine the AIDS crisis in India with four short films that dispel common myths and illustrate how the disease affects ordinary people. A closeted gay man hides a secret from his wife, a young man is mistakenly diagnosed with HIV, a truck driver advocates for an HIV-positive child, and an HIV diagnosis brings a family together.