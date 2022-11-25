Not Available

The program Aikamme uskomuksia - ei ainoastaan leivästä (1973) looked into spirit beings, horoscopes, predictions and everything else from the rest of the world of the future appeal of the paranormal. Natural explanation for all of the world and the everyday reality is not enough. Astrologer Lyyli Mikkonen says the preparation of a horoscope, lecturer Liisa Tuovinen and Pastor Juho Tenhiälä show the relationship between the Christian faith and the miracle of UFOs. Chairman of the Helsinki UFO Society Timo Pyhälä familiar with the detection of light phenomena. (http://yle.fi/aihe/artikkeli/2014/06/21/1612-teeman-elava-arkisto-hamaran-rajamailla)