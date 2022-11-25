Not Available

Aikamme uskomuksia - ei ainoastaan leivästä

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The program Aikamme uskomuksia - ei ainoastaan leivästä (1973) looked into spirit beings, horoscopes, predictions and everything else from the rest of the world of the future appeal of the paranormal. Natural explanation for all of the world and the everyday reality is not enough. Astrologer Lyyli Mikkonen says the preparation of a horoscope, lecturer Liisa Tuovinen and Pastor Juho Tenhiälä show the relationship between the Christian faith and the miracle of UFOs. Chairman of the Helsinki UFO Society Timo Pyhälä familiar with the detection of light phenomena. (http://yle.fi/aihe/artikkeli/2014/06/21/1612-teeman-elava-arkisto-hamaran-rajamailla)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images