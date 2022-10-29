Aikatsu! Movie

The story of the anime revolves around Ichigo, who was just a normal middle school student until she suddenly got involved in the world of idols. The film will center on Aikatsu!'s greatest "Super Live" concert yet, the Dai Star Miya Ichigo Matsuri. Ichigo prepares for the concert with press conferences, last-minute lessons, and more.
|Minako Kotobuki
|Mizuki Kanzaki (voice)
|Shino Shimoji
|Akari Ouzora (voice)
|Sumire Morohoshi
|Ichigo Hoshimiya (voice)
|Aya Suzaki
|Mikuru Natsuki (voice)
|Ayaka Ohashi
|Ran Shibuki (voice)
|Azusa Tadokoro
|Aoi Kiriya (voice)
