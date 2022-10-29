Not Available

Aikatsu! Movie

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SUNRISE

The story of the anime revolves around Ichigo, who was just a normal middle school student until she suddenly got involved in the world of idols. The film will center on Aikatsu!'s greatest "Super Live" concert yet, the Dai Star Miya Ichigo Matsuri. Ichigo prepares for the concert with press conferences, last-minute lessons, and more.

Cast

Minako KotobukiMizuki Kanzaki (voice)
Shino ShimojiAkari Ouzora (voice)
Sumire MorohoshiIchigo Hoshimiya (voice)
Aya SuzakiMikuru Natsuki (voice)
Ayaka OhashiRan Shibuki (voice)
Azusa TadokoroAoi Kiriya (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images