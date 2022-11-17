Aileen Wuornos : Mind Of A Monster

Not Available

Starting in late 1989 through November 1990, seven men in and around Marion County, Florida fell victim to an elusive serial killer. As detectives slowly pieced together the evidence, they discovered the killer they were after was a woman named Aileen Wuornos. Her subsequent arrest and trial would forever solidify her place in history as America’s most notorious female serial killer. Now, the second installment of ID’s MIND OF A MONSTER investigative series features chilling new insights into Wuornos’s life and personality, utilizing personal letters and drawings from Aileen herself to help paint a picture of the twisted motives behind her deadly actions