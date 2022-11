Not Available

Aimee Mayo, Country Music Songwriter of the Year, guides you through the artful process of exactly what it takes to forge a monster hit. Find out how such chartbusters as "This One's for the Girls," "Amazed," "Breather" and others came to the light of day. Features performances by Martina McBride and Lonestar, as well as interviews with music industry "suits." Find out why some songs become legendary and others are relegated to the dustbin.