Gus Shilling and Richard Lane are two GIs serving overseas, following WWII, and they get word that their wives, also in the U. S. military service, are missing. Meanwhile, the two wives get the same information about the husband of each. Time passes, and Gus, the widower, meets Richard's wife, the widow, and vice-versa and Gus marries Richard wife and Richard marries Gus's wife, and all is well until they go on their honeymoons and stay at the same hotel.