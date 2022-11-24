Ainbo – Spirit of the Jungle

Not Available

A girl was born and grew up in the deepest jungle of the Amazon, Colonia, that rests on the back of the most powerful Mother Spirit in the Amazon, Turtle Motelo Mama. One day she discovers that her homeland is being threatened and realizes that there are other humans in the world besides her people. As she fights to save her paradise against the greed and exploitation of children, logging, and illegal mining, she begins to struggle to reverse this destruction and impending evil of the Yucuruna, the darkness that lives in the Amazon. Guided by her mother's spirit, Ainbo is determined to save her land and save her people before it's too late.