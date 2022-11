Not Available

Sato is 27-year-old single man. He is waiting for a dramatic moment in his life that will lead to love. He works at a market research company. One day, he asks random passersby in front of Sendai Station to fill out a questionnaire. He has a hard time finding willing participants. A woman in a black suit agrees to answer the questionnaire. Sato sees the letter "shampu" on her hand...is this fate? --asianwiki