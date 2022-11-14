Ainhoa: That's Not Me

Not Available

A family that films, records and photographs daily life. Ainhoa, the youngest daughter, decides to start writing what she doesn’t want to tell anyone during her adolescence. In her diaries, which she preserves until her death, there are many experiences, stories and letters related to the experience of women. Ainhoa writes, films and she also represents herself. Ainhoa is an essay on women’s writings. An alternative chronicle to the official Spanish history of the 90’s, told from an intimate point of view and based on a real testimony.