'Aiqing mala tang' ('Spicy Love Soup') starts with a young couple eating sweet (or sour) and spicy soup from a two-sided bowl shaped in a Yin and Yang pattern. Until the couple's wedding at the end of the film, 'Aiqing mala tang' intermittently shows six different episodes about different generations' relationships. Love can be sweet, sour, or spicy. And, you'll taste all those emotions from this contemporary Chinese film 'Aiqing mala tang'.